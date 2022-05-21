Jif recalling peanut butter products due to possible salmonella contamination
NEW YORK -- Some Jif peanut butter products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
The FDA is investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to a plant in Kentucky operated by the J.M. Smucker Company.
The CDC says 14 people in 12 states, including New York, have reported illnesses connected to the outbreak.
For a full list of the recalled products, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.