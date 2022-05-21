Watch CBS News
Jif recalling peanut butter products due to possible salmonella contamination

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Some Jif peanut butter products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The FDA is investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to a plant in Kentucky operated by the J.M. Smucker Company.

The CDC says 14 people in 12 states, including New York, have reported illnesses connected to the outbreak.

For a full list of the recalled products, click here.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 6:57 PM

