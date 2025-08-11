New JFK terminal to get iconic art from MoMA, the Met, Natural History Museum and Lincoln Center

Gov. Hochul on hand for "topping off" ceremony at JFK Terminal 6

John F. Kennedy International Airport's newest terminal will be getting a cultural makeover in collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The installation will bring a "curated experience reflecting the creative spirit of New York City through its world-renowned cultural institutions" to the new $4.2 billion Terminal 6.

Iconic pieces of art will line the walls of the arrivals area, which will be called "museum row," according to Monday's announcement.

"We're honored to collaborate with such prestigious institutions — icons in the global arts community and deeply rooted in the spirit of New York City," said Steve Thody, CEO of JFK Millennium Partners. "Each installation will reflect and celebrate the vibrant cultural heartbeat of New York as we welcome the world to JFK and beyond."

A rendering of one area that arriving passengers will walk through, which features a skylight. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The artwork is set to be revealed in 2026 alongside a partial opening of the new terminal, which is expected to bring 10 larger gates to the airport with a longer drop-off area, more airport lounges, updated TSA technology and baggage systems.

Each institution gave a sneak peek into what to expect from their contribution.

The Met said it is planning to document 5,000 years of art. They said the addition to the airport will include photographs of the "Unicorn Tapestry" from The Cloisters and a Dior bar suit from the Costume Institute.

Yoko Ono will collaborate with MoMA on their installation, which will be inspired by her "PEACE is POWER" work and "invite travelers to engage with the depth and urgency of her voice."

Lincoln Center plans to create a 140-foot mural, featuring musical artists, theater, dance, and opera along New York City streets and architecture from their venues.

"The piece offers international travelers a striking first impression: a celebration of the city as a global stage where culture, creativity, and community converge," a press release described.

Art will not be the only thing on display, however. The Museum of Natural History plans to highlight its scientific collection with images of iconic exhibits such as the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton and the Rapa Nui figure from Easter Island. They will also feature components from the North America Mammals hall.

The new terminal will also feature artwork from six rotating Queens artists, selected by the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning and 19 permanent pieces from the Public Art Fund.

The terminal will feature sculptures from New York artists. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

"Terminal 6 will offer arriving visitors from around the world a unique New York experience before they leave the terminal," said Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Rick Cotton.

JFK Terminal 6

A rendering of what the new terminal is expected to look like. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The collaboration is just part of the nearly $20 billion expansion project announced in 2017 by the Port Authority, which planned to expand two existing terminals and create two new ones.

The construction of Terminal 6 began in 2023 and is expected to open in two parts, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and the final four gates opening by 2028. The terminal will be home to both domestic and international airlines such as JetBlue, Lufthansa and more.

Millennium Partners is in charge of building and operating Terminal 6.