First phase of Terminal 6 project at Kennedy Airport begins

NEW YORK -- Officials broke ground Thursday on the new Terminal 6 at Kennedy Airport.

The 1.2 million-square-foot terminal will be used by JetBlue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the finished product will be "state of the art."

"This project, Terminal 6, a $4.2 billion project, and here's the best part my friends, 100 percent privately funded," said Hochul. "Terminal 6 will have 10 new gates, including nine for wide-body jets."

The first phase of the new Terminal 6 is expected to open in 2026 and be completed by 2028.