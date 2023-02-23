Watch CBS News
First phase of Terminal 6 project at Kennedy Airport begins

NEW YORK -- Officials broke ground Thursday on the new Terminal 6 at Kennedy Airport

The 1.2 million-square-foot terminal will be used by JetBlue. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the finished product will be "state of the art." 

"This project, Terminal 6, a $4.2 billion project, and here's the best part my friends, 100 percent privately funded," said Hochul. "Terminal 6 will have 10 new gates, including nine for wide-body jets."

The first phase of the new Terminal 6 is expected to open in 2026 and be completed by 2028.

