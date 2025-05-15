Jewish matchmakers in Brooklyn launch new effort with focus on inclusion

Finding love is hard enough, but for some, the barriers go far beyond awkward first dates.

CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger learned more about a new effort reshaping what inclusion looks like in the world of matchmaking.

"This can't be this difficult for everyone"

Therapist and social worker Eli Portal was paralyzed from the chest down after an ATV accident at 6 years old.

Despite the tragedy, the experience gave him a life's mission. He founded an organization called Imo Anochi to help others navigating life's challenges.

"I always was looking for somebody who I felt like I could relate to or, you know, understood what I was going through. And ultimately, I felt like there was something lacking there," he said.

Now he's partnering with Rivkah Fox, a third-generation Jewish matchmaker and dating coach. Fox founded a matchmaking organization called BlindFate, and is known online for her playful, social media-forward approach which includes dating games which allow her followers to help find matches for candidates. She boasts connecting dozens of couples who ended up tying the knot.

"The first game that we did, voting on which guy should date which girl, ended up in a marriage, and everyone was just blown away because they were just a part of it," she said. "There needs to be a face lift in Jewish matchmaking. It can't stay the same way that it's always been."

As part of their combined efforts, Portal and Fox are preparing for an upcoming event on Sunday to connect people with physical disabilities looking to find love and start a family.

"When it came to dating, that was an obstacle that I had to address," Portal said, speaking on his own experience. "Thank God I met my beautiful wife, but it was a difficult process. And I said, this can't be this difficult for everyone."

"You're not alone, not the only one"

Chaim Lebowitz, 29, said he's worked with a traditional matchmaker, but found the approach wasn't right for him. That's why he hopes to meet someone at the event in Brooklyn.

"Sometimes when you're going through dating with a physical deformity or condition, whatever you want to call it, it's 'deformity, deformity.' It's not, do personalities line up? Do they share the same goals? Do they want to have the same future together?" he said of the experience he's faced.

Avrumi Lunger, who uses a wheelchair, met his wife Chani, who has a spinal malformation, through a mutual friend. The married duo say meeting others with similar experiences creates a sense of understanding and empathy.

"It's really just about networking and seeing more people in similar situations. You're not alone, not the only one, and really giving you an opportunity to meet the right one, or meet someone that knows someone that's the right one for you," Avrumi said.

"This is the beginning of a movement where we're going to be doing things differently and hopefully impacting and effecting change," Portal said.

He's hoping a fresh approach will allow matches to look past physical appearance and connect on a deeper level.

Portal, also a certified matchmaker, hopes Sunday's event will be the first of a new dating effort in their community, with everyone at the table.

