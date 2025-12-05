Apartment building fire in Jersey City, N.J., forces over 2 dozen out into frigid cold

An apartment building fire in Jersey City, New Jersey, displaced about 30 people Friday, sending them out into frigid temperatures.

Firefighters had to deal with treacherous conditions as they rescued several residents trapped inside.

Fire started on 1st floor, spread to 2nd and 3rd floors, officials say

Fire tore through the lower levels of the building on Winfield Avenue just after 11 a.m.

"We had fire on two different floors. The fire started on the floor of the first floor and went up all the walls to the second and third floor," Jersey City Fire Chief Jack Johnson said.

The fire chief said they had a tough time battling the blaze due to the cold weather. Some of their equipment froze.

"With the freezing hose lines and the ice on the streets and stuff, but we're trained for that," Johnson said.

Firefighters carried several trapped elderly residents, including one woman in a wheelchair, down the stairs. Before crews arrived, the woman's aide feared she wouldn't be able to get her out alone.

"[It was] real scary," the aide said.

Resident Tasha Richardson suffers from asthma and was grateful to hear a knock on her door.

"The fire department was so nice, and they banged on the door. They wouldn't stop knocking," she said.

The chief says a fire captain is recovering after suffering a laceration to his face, but that there were no other injuries.

Many of building's walls are gutted, fire officials say

The American Red Cross is now helping the displaced residents of the 16-unit building.

Residents were allowed back inside to get some essential belongings.

Julio Martinez rushed to the scene after getting a call from his mom, who lives on the first floor.

"She just needed her insulin, so that was our priority, making sure she got her insulin," he said.

He had a message to the firefighters braving frigid conditions to save lives.

"Thank you so much for all you do, guys," Martinez said. "I mean they caught it. You know, nobody was injured, luckily, and just thank God."

Fire officials said many of the building's walls are gutted, so the displaced residents won't be able to move back in any time soon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.