Dangerous cold in and around NYC today makes Friday a First Alert Weather Day

If you're heading out, brace yourself—it's the coldest day of the season.

We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday morning because the wind chill is downright dangerous.

CBS News New York

Early Friday, it will feel like the teens and even single digits thanks to biting wind chills. So, layers are your best friend.

CBS News New York

This afternoon, expect partly sunny skies, but don't let that fool you—it stays cold with highs only in the low 30s. There's also a chance of flurries or snow showers south and east of the city, so keep an eye out if you're traveling in those areas.

CBS News New York

Tonight brings mostly cloudy skies and a mix of snow or rain showers in spots. Temperatures dip to around 30° in the city, with 20s and even teens across the suburbs.

CBS News New York

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday starts with a leftover shower east of NYC, then turns milder—highs near 40°. Sunday looks partly sunny and seasonable, also around 40°.

CBS News New York

But don't get too comfortable, though. Monday and Tuesday bring the cold back, with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Click here to check the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.