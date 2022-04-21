Watermain break, sewer collapse cause huge sinkhole in Jersey City street
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Crews worked Wednesday to repair a huge sinkhole in the middle of a Jersey City street.
CBS2 has been told an 8-inch watermain break and a sewer collapse caused the sinkhole on Sip Avenue.
No residents have been displaced, but Suez crews are expected to work through the night to fix it.
Sip Avenue is closed in both directions from West Side Avenue to Bryan Avenue.
