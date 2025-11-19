Jersey City, N.J., police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting child

A Jersey City, New Jersey, police sergeant has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Andrew LaBruno, 44, was also the mayor of Dumont from 2020-2023, according to his bio, and ran as a Democrat for Assembly in New Jersey's District 39 this year. He lost the race by 2,500 votes.

Suspect used unknown substance to make victim dizzy, investigators say

Prosecutors said LaBruno met the victim on social media. According to investigators, the aggravated sexual assault took place inside the victim's Englewood home.

They said LaBruno sprayed an unknown substance into his hand and placed it over the victim's mouth and nose, causing the victim to become dizzy. LaBruno then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. Investigators said LaBruno knew or should have known the victim was "physically helpless" or "mentally incapacitated."

Investigators said they have enough probable cause evidence after LaBruno made statements on body camera at the crime scene.

LaBruno is scheduled to make another court appearance on Friday.

Jersey City Police Department suspends LaBruno without pay

LaBruno has been a Jersey City officer for 20 years. The city said he was "suspended without pay immediately following his arrest." The Jersey City Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit is conducting its own investigation, a spokesperson says, to determine LaBruno's final employment status pending the outcome of all investigations.

An attorney for the borough of Dumont would not comment beyond saying LaBruno holds no official capacity within the borough. The attorney did, however, add that LaBruno was a volunteer youth softball coach last year, but said he "hasn't been a coach since last year and obviously won't be going forward."

LaBruno lives on a quiet Dumont street with his wife and two children. No one answered the door when CBS News New York's Christine Sloan rang the bell, and the attorney listed on his court papers did not return her calls.

"It's horrible. It seems like he did some really bad things," Dumont resident Billy Harris said. "He's got a wife and two kids, and they have to live in this town. It's really hard."

"I believe in innocent until proven guilty. It sounds pretty scary," another Dumont resident said.