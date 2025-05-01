Watch CBS News
2 children, 2 adults seriously hurt in Jersey City fire

Christina Fan
Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.
Two children and two adults were seriously injured when a fire broke out early Thursday morning in Jersey City. 

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said multiple firefighters were also treated for injuries. 

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a three-story building on Summit Avenue. The building houses a laundromat on the ground floor and two floors of apartments. 

The units on the second floor in the back of the building appeared to have the most damage. Some of the siding came off, exposing the inside of the building, and several windows were broken. 

The owners of the laundromat arrived on the scene later in the morning and could be seen speaking to first responders. Customers say they bought and renovated the business a few years ago. 

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department are now investigating what caused the fire. 

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

