2 teens rescued from stuck elevator in Jersey City

Two teen girls were rescued from a stuck elevator at NJ Transit's Ninth Street/Congress Street light rail station over the weekend.

It happened Saturday at 6:50 p.m. The girls, 15, were trapped in the elevator shaft for two hours after it came to a halt in the shaft about 20 feet off the ground.

Because the elevator was in the middle of the shaft, Jersey City firefighters had to rescue them from above, using high-angle rescue techniques. They rappelled 60 feet down the elevator shaft, attached harnesses to the trapped teens, and brought them up.

There were no injuries.

Jersey City officials posted about the rescue on social media.

A look down the elevator shaft where Jersey City firefighters rappelled 60 feet down to rescue two teens from a stuck elevator. Jersey City Mayor's Office

"This is what years of technical rescue training looks like in action. Jersey City firefighters are ready — day or night, rain or shine, 60 feet underground or above the skyline," they wrote.

So far, there's no word on what caused the elevator to stop.