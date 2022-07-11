Jericho issues water emergency, asks residents to limit usage

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Jericho is under a water emergency in Nassau County.

Residents are requested to stop using water for anything other than personal use. That means things like watering lawns.

Over the weekend, the superintendent of the Jericho water district said it was due to a lack of sufficient rainfall and supply chain issues that have prevented the completion of a critical treatment plant project.

The superintendent said residents will be notified when they can start normal watering again.