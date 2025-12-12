Reflecting on Jennifer McLogan's remarkable career

CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan is stepping back from her daily assignments, but she's not retiring just yet.

The middle child of seven born to Bea and Ted McLogan, Jennifer grew up in Flint, Michigan, where she was the neighborhood kickball star and school prankster – a cheeky troublemaker with a heart of gold. Her childhood friends are still as close as ever.

At the University of Michigan, she lettered in basketball and swimming, and to this day, she bleeds maize and blue.

After Michigan undergrad, she starred in theatre in grad school at Brandeis University, where she met an aspiring playwright named Dan. They've been married four decades.

In their early years together, Jennifer took a job in radio as a helicopter traffic reporter before switching to TV.

Soon, she became a mom to Emily, Teddy and Elle. For her children, she's always been a role model and fountain of love and support. Her oldest, Emily, now has a baby of her own, Miles.

Throughout her career, Jennifer became a household name, covering major news across Long Island, from the Long Island Rail Road massacre to the TWA Flight 800 crash.

No matter the topic, she approaches each story and each person with empathy and respect, all while never losing her trademark sparkle. Jennifer is scrappy, gutsy, and one of a kind.

At CBS News New York, she's a loyal friend, trusted teammate and everyone's cheerleader.

Her youngest, Elle, is following in her footsteps as a reporter, and they've even gotten to work together on special projects.

Elle says her mother has taught her to pour heart and soul into their meaningful career, always look for good in the world, and never be afraid to be yourself.