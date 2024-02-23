Reporter Jennifer McLogan celebrates 35 years with CBS New York

NEW YORK -- From high-profile cases to natural disasters to being a staple of Long Island, CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan has done it all.

Thursday, she celebrated her 35-year anniversary with the station.

She's been telling our stories for nearly five decades. The spunky, warm-hearted Jennifer McLogan started at CBS2 in 1982, the same year she married, instantly becoming a compelling voice for the public.

After a stint as a network correspondent, CBS got her back -- first Chicago's WBBM, then the CBS2 Long Island bureau in 1993, where she would raise three kids in the thick of covering some of the nation's biggest stories with grace.

She has always highlighted humanity in the midst of tragedy and crafts stories of triumph with tenderness.

She hasn't missed a day, tirelessly showing up like clockwork. She's a Long Island institution endowed with positivity, remarkable energy and a way with words, fearless in her fact-finding. When she knocks, Long Islanders respond.

McLogan is one of seven siblings, a sports fanatic for her beloved alma mater, University of Michigan, a talented Inner Circle cast member and an esteemed colleague.

"Jennifer amazes me and has from day one. As a journalist, she sets the bar high, and she's like the Energizer bunny. As a friend, she's like that, too. She's caring and a good listener and just a wonderful human being," CBS New York's Dana Tyler said.

Among her greatest gifts is her daughter Elle who follows in her footsteps covering Queens for CBS New York.

From all of us here at CBS New York, happy 35th anniversary, and many more!