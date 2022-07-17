Watch CBS News
Sunday marks 26 years since crash of TWA Flight 800 off Long Island

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Sunday marks 26 years since the crash of TWA Flight 800 in the waters off Long Island.

The plane was bound for Paris when it went down shortly after take-off from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

All 230 people on board were killed. Investigators believe an electrical failure led to a fuel tank explosion.

Jill Ziemkiewicz, from Rutherford, New Jersey, was the youngest crew member. A memorial garden at the Meadowlands Environmental Center was dedicated in her honor.

First published on July 17, 2022

