A massive hole that opened up along a bridge in Jefferson Township, New Jersey, forced road closures and caused miles of traffic backups Friday.

The Department of Transportation shut down Weldon Road Bridge, as well as the northbound lanes of Route 15.

Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen called it a possible sinkhole and told CBS News New York's Christine Sloan it was expanding and collapsing into itself.

"It's about 40 feet deep at the moment, and I would say probably about 30 feet wide," he said.

The mayor says drivers first noticed water puddling on the roadway Friday morning.

"There was some water that when, you know, whatever collapsed pushed water up, ground water up, and it buckled some of the Route 15 northbound lanes," Wilsusen said.

The Department of Transportation shut down Weldon Road Bridge, as well as the northbound lanes of Route 15, in Jefferson Township, New Jersey, on Nov. 20, 2026. Mayor of Jefferson Township, N.J.

The mayor say the DOT is evaluating Route 15 to make sure the highway isn't undermined.

The DOT has implemented detours until further notice and says crews are making emergency repairs.

Franklin Township resident Bruce Gladstone was worried about sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

"I'll have to find another way to go. It'll be interesting. It'll be fun," Franklin Township resident Bruce Gladstone said.

While the repairs continue on the roadway, drivers are urged to stay away from the area.

The mayor says the area is near old mines, but the cause of the collapse has not been determined.

Last year, part of I-80 in Wharton was closed for months due to multiple sinkholes that were caused by an abandoned mineshaft collapsing.