Suspect in custody in killing of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, police sources say

A suspect is in custody in the killing of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, police sources said.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male, police sources said.

Frimpong was shot and killed on Oct. 29 on East 171st Street near Third Avenue, just blocks from his home in the Bronx.

He was fatally shot while on his way to school. At the time, police said they were looking for three teens in connection with the shooting.

So far, no motive has been officially provided, but the Frimpong's father said his son was being bullied at school, and two boys were suspended recently for bullying him.

Frimpong's killing sparked rallies and marches with friends, family and members of the community calling for "Justice for Javits."

"The people who killed him need to be taken off the street and face accountability," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said at a rally Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information on this developing story.