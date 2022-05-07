Watch CBS News
Saturday declared "Jane's Carousel Day" in honor of ride's 100th birthday

Jane's Carousel in Dumbo, Brooklyn, turns 100 years old
NEW YORK -- There was a special birthday celebration in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Jane's Carousel on the waterfront in Dumbo is turning 100.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a special proclamation making Saturday "Jane's Carousel Day."

The ride was first installed at a park in Ohio back in 1922. It was bought at auction in 1983 and brought to Brooklyn.

