Saturday declared "Jane's Carousel Day" in honor of ride's 100th birthday
NEW YORK -- There was a special birthday celebration in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Jane's Carousel on the waterfront in Dumbo is turning 100.
Mayor Eric Adams issued a special proclamation making Saturday "Jane's Carousel Day."
The ride was first installed at a park in Ohio back in 1922. It was bought at auction in 1983 and brought to Brooklyn.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.