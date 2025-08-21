Nationals beat banged-up Mets 9-3 to win series

James Wood broke out of a slump with a three-run homer, Riley Adams hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning, and the last-place Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 9-3 on Thursday to take two of three from their banged-up NL East rivals.

Wood's opposite-field shot to left in the ninth was his 26th homer of the season but just his second since the second-year slugger played in his first All-Star Game.

Rookie Brady House had three hits and an RBI for the Nationals, who got another strong performance from their inexperienced bullpen after All-Star MacKenzie Gore couldn't get through the fifth. Jackson Rutledge (2-2), Clayton Beeter, PJ Poulin, Cole Henry and Jose A. Ferrer combined to allow one hit in 4 2/3 innings, with Ferrer getting the last four outs for his fourth save.

Francisco Lindor broke the Mets' franchise record for leadoff homers in a season with his eighth. It was his 25th homer of the season and 28th career leadoff shot.

Starling Marte also homered for the Mets, who didn't have regulars Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil in the lineup due to nagging injuries. McNeil struck out looking as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

New York has lost 16 of 21 and fell seven games behind first-place Philadelphia in the division.

Key moment

House led off the fifth with a single against Sean Manaea (1-2) and scored on a sacrifice fly by Paul DeJong before Adams' single off reliever Tyler Rogers made it 4-3.

Key stat

Mets slugger Juan Soto went 1 for 12 with six strikeouts in the series against the club that signed him as a 16-year-old in 2015.

Up next

The Mets begin a series at Atlanta on Friday, with rookie Nolan McLean (1-0, 0.00 ERA) making his second career start. Joey Wentz (4-3, 4.72) pitches for the Braves.

Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.20) starts Washington's series opener Friday at Philadelphia, which counters with Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.34).