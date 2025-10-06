New York woman fears Israel-Hamas deal would free terrorist who killed her brother decades ago

A New York City family is hoping their voice can change one potential outcome of a proposed deal to end the Israel-Hamas war and stop what they believe could be more bloodshed than peace.

They say a terrorist who murdered their loved one, a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, almost 30 years ago is one of many slated to be released from Israeli prisons in a hostage exchange.

"They put two bullets in his chest and one in his head"

Sharon Edri was 20 years old and two months into his IDF service when he hitchhiked home from a doctor's appointment in September, 1996.

Months later, Edri was found murdered and mutilated.

"They put two bullets in his chest and one in his head," Danielle Karten said.

"We found the body cut in half," Isaac Karten said.

Sharon Edri's family started a petition begging the Israeli government not to release Jamal Al-Hur, a member of Hamas serving three life sentences after murdering the IDF soldier in 1996. CBS News New York

Edri was the youngest of seven siblings, including his sister Danielle, who started a petition begging the Israeli government not to release his killer, Jamal Al-Hur, a member of Hamas serving three life sentences.

"The same group did 11 drive-by shootings," she said.

She said Al-Hur was also behind a Tel Aviv cafe bombing that killed three women, including a pregnant lady, and wounded dozens more.

Once released from jail, Edri's family said Al-Hur planned the kidnapping of three Israeli boys that prompted a war.

"On the first three days we lost 106 young soldiers. If that's not enough to keep him in jail, what else can we ask?" Danielle Karten said.

"We want hostages to be released, but we have to be very careful"

Israeli reports say Hamas is demanding the release of many terrorists serving life sentences. The current formula would be an exchange of 250 Palestinian prisoners for the remaining 48 hostages within 72 hours .

"We want hostages to be released, but we have to be very careful with which people we are releasing in exchange for them," Isaac Karten said.

He added Al-Hur would be released five minutes from where Edri's mother still lives.

"If any violent terrorist like this who has a repeat offense, should not be released again," he said. "It's very clear that if released they're not going to reform. They're going to regroup and do it again."

At Edri's funeral in the 90s, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the family he would do everything in his power to make sure this never happens again. They're hoping the prime minister keeps his promise.

Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to CBS News New York's request for comment.