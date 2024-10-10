Watch CBS News
Islanders blow multiple leads in third period, fall to Utah in overtime

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- Josh Doan tied it with 1:54 left and Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give Utah a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Doan tied it 13 seconds after Islanders newcomer Max Tsyplakov scored his first career goal to give New York a 4-3 lead.

Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton also scored and Connor Ingram stopped 21 shots to help Utah improve to 2-0 in its first season in Salt Lake City after moving from Arizona. Utah beat Chicago 5-2 at home on Tuesday night.

Anthony Duclair, Bo Horvat and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York in its opener. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Islanders: Duclair, New York's big offseason acquisition, had a good start on the top line alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. He had a goal and an assist.

Utah: Guenther scored his third and fourth goals of the season. The 21-year-old forward was drafted ninth overall in 2021.

KEY MOMENT

Ingram stopped Horvat's one-timer with 6:53 left in the third period while Utah was killing off a four-minute, high-sticking penalty with the game tied at 3.

KEY STAT

Three of Utah's four goal scorers -- Crouse, Hayton and Guenther -- also scored in the opener.

UP NEXT

Utah: At the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Islanders: At Dallas on Saturday night.

