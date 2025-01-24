Duclair, Horvat score 55 seconds apart as Islanders down Flyers

NEW YORK — Anthony Duclair and Bo Horvat scored 55 seconds apart late in the first period and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves as the New York Islanders extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Brock Nelson also scored and Kyle Palmieri added two assists for the Islanders, who have won six of their last eight games.

Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers, who lost their second game in as many nights. Philadelphia fell 6-1 at the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Philadelphia is 1-7-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

After Foerster opened the scoring with his 13th goal at 14:14 of the first, Duclair tied the contest at 17:08.

Horvat put the Islanders team ahead at 18:03, beating the Flyers' Ivan Fedotov for his 17th goal. Fedotov made 24 saves.

Nelson extended the lead to 3-1 with his 14th of the season at 13:56 of the second. Nelson also assisted on Duclair's goal.

With the win, the Islanders returned to NHL-.500 at 20-20-7 for the first time since Dec. 12.

Takeaways

Islanders: Sorokin improved to 15-14-4 as he won his second straight. Islanders' goalies have allowed one goal or fewer six times in the last seven games.

Flyers: Fell to 11-11-5 on the road. Philadelphia is 2-4-2 in their last eight road games.

Key moment

Horvat's go-ahead goal less than a minute after Duclair's tying goal turned the game's momentum in the Islanders' favor.

Key stat

The Islanders are 12-2-1 this season when Horvat scores. Horvat is tied with captain Anders Lee for team lead in points with 36.

Up Next

Islanders: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Flyers: Host the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.