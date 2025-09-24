Irvington, New Jersey police officer wounded in shootout

An Irvington, New Jersey police officer was hospitalized following a shootout on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at 50 Ball St., and were met with gunfire when they arrived, police said.

One officer was shot in the back and was later transported to Rutgers University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Two other officers were taken to the hospital for observation.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

