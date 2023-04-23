Iranian pride on display at 19th annual Persian Parade on Madison Avenue

NEW YORK -- Iranian culture was celebrated Sunday at the city's annual Persian Parade along Madison Avenue.

The event was also used as a platform to advocate for women's rights in Iran.

A sea of green, white, and red paraded down and lined the sidewalks of Madison as a display of love for Iran at this year's parade. About a dozen floats represented different aspects of ancient Iranian, or Persian, culture.

"We hope that through celebrations as this we can make people more aware of what they're fighting for and what we truly believe in," said Dr. Mahdis Assadi Bahzadi, president of the Persian Parade.

"To unify us, you know, like Iran is so much more than what's happening now and what's been happening for the past 40-plus years," said Roya of the Lower East Side.

The 19th annual parade was dedicated to the Women, Life, Freedom Movement.

"We're not gonna stay quiet and let them do whatever they want to do in the country," said Jahan Dokh of Hamden, Connecticut.

Protests continue in Iran over women's rights, including the cumpulsary hijab. Protests there and around the world, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September. She was allegedly beaten while in custody and accused of wearing her head scarf improperly.

"There's a lot of Persian history, where, typically, it's a little bit under represented," Bahzadi said.

"What this parade's model is this year is something that all of our communities can embrace -- uplifting women, celebrating diversity," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Sunday marked Adams' second year walking in the parade. He's the city's first mayor to do so in the parade's nearly 20-year history. The community has given him the nickname the "Persian mayor.

"There's so many of us, but we don't see that kind of representation as much as we should," said Ramin Sadr of Morristown, New Jersey.

The Iranian community says the parade is a time when they can reunite and enjoy what they miss back home, but it's also a platform to stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedoms many others take for granted.

"We can have a good time and have our freedom, but over there literally every time they leave the house they could be risking their lives to do that," said Anahita of the Lower East Side.

Anahita and her family made sure to bring and educate their little ones. They hope to see a brighter future.