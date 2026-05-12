Man accused of starting deadly Inwood apartment fire with discarded cigarette. Here's the latest on the investigation.

A man is facing charges in connection to last week's deadly fire at an Upper Manhattan apartment building.

The FDNY said the blaze was caused by a discarded cigarette.

What we know about the suspect and the building

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Victor Arias was caught on camera on May 4 smoking a cigarette in the lobby of the building at 207 Dyckman St., in Inwood, and then dropping it into a pile of cardboard boxes. The FDNY said that cigarette started the apartment inferno that left three dead and seven injured.

Arias has since been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development records show 117 open violations at 207 Dyckman prior to the fire. The violations include replacement or repairs for self-closing doors and for operational or missing smoke detecting device.

The building is owned by Jack Bick, the head of Janjan Realty.

"What is clear is that Jack Bick, the landlord there, earned his place on our Worst Landlord Watchlist through widespread and repeated violations," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. "We are seeing time and time again people are dying by people on the landlord watchlist."

Read more: Inwood residents displaced by fire say they've been worried about their building for years

City Councilwoman Carmen De La Rosa said ensuring the safety of residents is a team effort that requires the city and landlords working together.

"The building was in a program with the City of New York called AEP and so the city was already taking measures to have the landlord fix the violations," De La Rosa said.

A full vacate order remains at 207 Dyckman. Councilwoman De La Rosa said work is underway to determine what apartments are habitable.

"The alarms were not ringing like they were supposed to"

Inside Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday night, survivors of last week's deadly fire raised concerns about their future.

"My home was destroyed," said Sach, who asked to only be identified by her first name.

She attended the tenant meeting to discuss resources and next steps for housing.

"The alarms were not ringing like they were supposed to," Sach said.

Some residents said they're hoping the community can step in and help neighbors during this tragic chapter.

"I haven't seen the support of the community. There is a father that has three children in the ICU. How is he struggling to meet his goal?" Sach said.