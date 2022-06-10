Investigators say 6-year-old Bridgeport boy was burned after playing with gas and fire with other kids
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Investigators say their initial investigation reveals a 6-year-old Connecticut boy who suffered burns to his body, including his face, was playing with fire and gasoline with at least two other children.
Bridgeport Police say investigators have reviewed video of the incident, and "there is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other."
At the time of the incident, the families involved had different accounts of what happened.
The 6-year-old, Dominick Krankall, has since been treated and released from the hospital.
