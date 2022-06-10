Investigators say 6-year-old Bridgeport boy was burned after playing with gas and fire with other kids

Connecticut boy released from hospital after being burned on legs, face

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Investigators say their initial investigation reveals a 6-year-old Connecticut boy who suffered burns to his body, including his face, was playing with fire and gasoline with at least two other children.

UPDATE: in the case of the 6-year-old boy burned in Bridgeport in April

Police: “There is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other.”



The investigation is ongoing

Bridgeport Police say investigators have reviewed video of the incident, and "there is nothing on the video portraying any of the children deliberately injuring the other."

At the time of the incident, the families involved had different accounts of what happened.

The 6-year-old, Dominick Krankall, has since been treated and released from the hospital.