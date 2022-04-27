Police: Connecticut 6-year-old suffers burns on face and leg after kids seen playing with gasoline

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy suffered burns to his body, including his face, after playing with some neighbors.

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Wednesday, an investigation is underway into how exactly it happened.

Bandaged but with swelling still visible, 6-year-old Dominick is in the hospital in Bridgeport, recovering after he was burned on both the face and leg on Sunday.

"I was sick to my stomach seeing him laying in a hospital bed like that," sister Kayla Deegan said.

Deegan was not home at the time, but came rushing back minutes later after her mother, who was home, frantically called her.

"It was horrible seeing him like that and being an older sister having to see your little brother in that much pain is something I don't want to go through again," Deegan said.

Police say up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire. The kid, Dominick and his brother and the two other boys, are neighbors and were playing together. Both families have different accounts of what happened and there is some security camera footage from outside that was turned over to police.

Laura Giacobbe, the mother of the neighbor's children, said in a statement that, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured boy. We are working with authorities to determine what occurred, and we fully support their investigation."

They're also urging people not to make assumptions until police release more information.

Right now, the community is rallying behind the little boy through donations as he recovers.

"He is expected to make a full recovery with minimal to no scarring. He does have to stay wrapped up his face and leg for multiple months. He's not gonna have a summer anymore, ride his bike, or go fishing," his sister said.

Police would not go on camera, but said the incident is still under investigation as to the exact cause of the burn injuries.