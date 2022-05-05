6-year-old Dominick Krankall released from hospital after being severely burned in Bridgeport, Conn.

Connecticut boy released from hospital after being burned on legs, face

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy who suffered burns to his face and leg has been released from the hospital.

Dominick Krankall is happy to have his bandages off.

Police are still investigating the exact cause of the burns. They have some security camera footage from outside they're looking at.

They say up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire in Bridgeport on April 24.

READ MORE: Police: Connecticut 6-year-old suffers burns on face and leg after kids seen playing with gasoline

Dominick, his brother and two neighbors were playing together. Both families have different accounts of what happened.

Dominick suffered second- and third-degree burns. He's grateful for the support as he heals.

"What do you want people to know about how you're feeling? How are you feeling today?" CBS2's Alice Gainer asked Dominick.

"Good," Dominick said.

"What was it like in the hospital with the nurses and the doctors?" Gainer asked.

"Uh, stressful," Dominick said.

"And what have you been doing since you got home?" Gainer asked.

"Uh... sleeping," Dominick said.

More than half a million dollars has been raised for Dominick as he recovers.