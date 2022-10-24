Investigation continues after pile driver at Bronx construction site tips over on home

NEW YORK -- A construction vehicle tipped over onto a Bronx home on Monday afternoon.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported, there was a large emergency response in the Allerton section of the borough. The FDNY and Department of Buildings were on the scene.

Thankfully, nobody was injured, but the bottom of the truck and a massive boom were seen resting on the top of a residential building.

First responders were called shortly before 2 p.m. to a construction site at Colden Avenue off Allerton Avenue. CBS2 has learned a pile driver on the site somehow tipped over and landed on a neighboring home, resting on the three-story house's roof, damaging both the roof and porch.

The Department of Buildings said the house it landed on is occupied, but there were no reported injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened, and, of course, are inspecting to begin safely removing the pile driver.