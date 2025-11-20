Watch CBS News
Infant found dead in bag at NYCHA complex in Brooklyn, police say

Jesse Zanger
Authorities made a shocking discovery at a New York City Housing Authority complex in Brooklyn on Thursday. 

A baby boy was found dead in a bag in Canarsie at the Bay View Houses on East 102nd Street between Sea View and Shore Parkway, police said. 

The bag was discovered in the rear of the NYCHA building at around 11 a.m., according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

