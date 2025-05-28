Infant's death in Queens was not caused by dog mauling, sources say

The death of an infant girl in Queens was not caused by a dog mauling as originally believed, sources tell CBS News New York.

Police officers were called to a Long Island City apartment early Tuesday morning for reports of a German Shepherd-pit bull mix puppy mauling a 1-month-old child.

The child's mother told police her daughter was in bed between herself and the child's stepfather when the dog attacked.

Sources said Wednesday, however, the injuries from the dog attack occurred after the child had already died. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Police questioned the child's parents Tuesday, and the dog was taken by Animal Control.

No charges have been filed.