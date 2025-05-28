Watch CBS News
Local News

Infant's death in Queens was not caused by dog mauling, sources say

By
Katie Houlis
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.
Read Full Bio
Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

Infant's death in Queens was not caused by dog mauling, sources say
Infant's death in Queens was not caused by dog mauling, sources say 00:27

The death of an infant girl in Queens was not caused by a dog mauling as originally believed, sources tell CBS News New York.

Police officers were called to a Long Island City apartment early Tuesday morning for reports of a German Shepherd-pit bull mix puppy mauling a 1-month-old child.

The child's mother told police her daughter was in bed between herself and the child's stepfather when the dog attacked.

Sources said Wednesday, however, the injuries from the dog attack occurred after the child had already died. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Police questioned the child's parents Tuesday, and the dog was taken by Animal Control.

No charges have been filed.

Katie Houlis

Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.