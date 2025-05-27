Watch CBS News
Infant fatally mauled by puppy in Queens apartment, mother says

By
Allen Devlin
Allen Devlin
Allen Devlin,
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Infant dies after being mauled by dog in Queens, mom says
Infant dies after being mauled by dog in Queens, mom says 01:00

A mother says her daughter was killed by a puppy on Tuesday morning while sleeping in their Queens apartment.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. on 12th Street in Long Island City.

The NYPD says officers were called for reports of a 6-month-old German Shepherd-pit bull mix mauling an infant girl.

The child's mother told police the 1-month-old child was in bed between her and the child's stepfather when the attack happened.

Neighbors told CBS News New York the building is full of playful dogs and said they were shocked to learn the family pet could be responsible for the child's death.

"To be honest, as a mom of three, I was sad, you know? 'Cause honestly, as a parent, you don't expect your pet to attack your child or anything," neighbor Maria Gutierrez said.

The dog has been taken by Animal Control.

Police are questioning the parents. No charges have been filed in the investigation.

