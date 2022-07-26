Teens trash Boys & Girls Club in New Jersey during illegal pop-up party

PEQUANNOCK, N.J. - Police are investigating after a huge mess was left behind at a Boys & Girls Club in New Jersey.

The organization says around 100 teenagers held an illegal pop-up party on the property in Morris County, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Monday.

"Litter, trash everywhere, all over the place. Bottles, cans, vapes, broken glass," said Danielle Altman, director of the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest New Jersey.

Altman said she discovered that scene Friday morning on the property in Pequannock. So, she checked the surveillance.

"Turns out, there were about 100 teens here partying from 7:45 'til about 11:30 at night," Altman said.

The illegal partygoers also ripped wires out of scoreboards on the campus, dented school bus roofs and pried open the emergency hatches.

The club wouldn't share the surveillance video because of an active police investigation, but the mess was enough to impact kids' camp the next day.

"Our camp is predominantly outdoors throughout the day. So we had to shut things down, bring them inside. We had to start cleaning up our back lot," Altman said.

Officials believe this spectacle of a party was promoted on social media and that most of the teens who attended are high school age.

We are told the surveillance also shows parents dropping kids off at the party. The license plate information will be sent to police.

Parents who send their kids to the camp say it's disappointing.

"It's just a shame because we depend on the community and all the services that we have here," said Trish Tacinelli.

So far, there's no estimate on how much it'll cost to repair the damage. The hope is that it won't force the club to raise program fees for families.