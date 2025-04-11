Watch CBS News
New Jersey politician tied to Lucchese crime family among dozens arrested in gambling ring, officials say

New Jersey politician among dozens arrested in gambling ring
New Jersey politician among dozens arrested in gambling ring 01:53

More than three dozen people with alleged ties to the Lucchese crime family were arrested in connection with illegal gambling operations in New Jersey. 

Prospect Park Councilman Anand Shah is among those charged after officials said they found $3 million in ill-gotten gains from poker rooms across North Jersey. 

Illegal gambling rooms raided in New Jersey

New Jersey State Police uncovered illegal poker clubs in Totowa, Woodland Park and Garfield as they raided multiple businesses Wednesday, State Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. 

"Today, we're here to announce that 39 people, including a Prospect Park councilman and known members of the Lucchese organized crime family, have been charged with racketeering, gambling offenses, money laundering," Platkin said.

Police allegedly found an illegal poker game in a back room at Cafe San Gennaro in Woodland Park and illegal gambling machines at a business in Paterson.   

Politician accused of managing illegal poker game

Shah is accused of managing one of the poker games and an online sports book associated with the Lucchese crime family.

He did not respond to CBS News New York's calls or emails asking for comment on this story. 

"This was not a backyard betting pool. This was a highly structured, highly profitable criminal enterprise run by people who believed they were above the law," Theresa Hilton, with the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, said.   

Officials said profits from the illegal poker games were kicked up to members of the mob family.   

