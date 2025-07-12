Watch CBS News
Toklomati, Vargas each score a goal as Charlotte beats NYCFC 2-0

Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas each scored a goal to help Charlotte FC beat New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Kristijan Kahlina had three saves for Charlotte (9-11-2).

Idan Toklomati tapped in a first-touch shot — off a cross played by Pep Biel — from point-blank range to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. Toklomati has three goals in the last four games.

Vargas had a shot from the center of the area blocked by New York City defender Thiago Martins but the rebound went right back to Vargas for a rising first-touch finish that slipped inside the left post to make it 2-0 in the 81st.

Kickoff was delayed about 90 due to inclement weather in the area.

Matt Freese stopped a shot for NYCFC (9-10-4).

