NYPD detains several protesters at anti-ICE demonstration in Lower Manhattan, police sources say

Police took several people into custody Saturday in Lower Manhattan after what police sources call an unscheduled anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement demonstration.

Those sources tell CBS News New York protesters gathered at a parking garage near Centre and Howard streets around noon.

We're told they were trying to stop ICE agents from leaving the garage to conduct a vendor raid on nearby Canal Street.

Protesters allegedly tried to stop ICE agents from leaving a Lower Manhattan parking garage to conduct a vendor raid on nearby Canal Street on Nov. 29, 2025. CBS News New York

Groups of people could be seen throwing debris at police and standing in front of their vehicles.

"We're here to stand up for our communities, and we're here to stand up for our neighbors," protester Amanda Holden said. "We do not agree with ripping families apart, with ICE ripping families apart. We'll do anything we can to stop it, and that includes putting our bodies on the line."

"I think that it's important that we as New Yorkers and we as Americans stand up for the rights of all Americans," protester Michael Zorek said.

It is unclear if any raids were conducted. CBS News New York has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but has not yet heard back.

Several people were taken into custody in Lower Manhattan on Nov. 29, 2025, after what police sources call an unscheduled anti-ICE demonstration. CBS News New York

The exact number of protesters arrested is unknown at this time.

In a post on X, New York State Attorney General Letitia James wrote, "Today there was a planned federal operation in lower Manhattan. We're closely monitoring the situation, and we will keep working with our partners in government to ensure that New Yorkers know their rights, including those arrested today."

A spokesperson for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's transition team released the following statement:

"The Mayor-elect has made it clear — including to the President — that these raids are cruel and inhumane, and fail to advance genuine public safety. New York City's more than three million immigrants are central to our city's strength, vitality, and success, and the Mayor-elect remains steadfast in his commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every single New Yorker, upholding our sanctuary laws, and deescalation rather than use of unnecessary force."

In October, ICE conducted a raid on Canal Street and took nine people into custody. DHS said those detained were immigrants from Africa suspected of being in the country illegally. On Nov. 22, ICE said it carried out a targeted operation near Canal and Lafayette streets to arrest one man.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.