Outrage on Long Island after ICE detains bagel shop manager

A Long Island community is rattled after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained the manager of a bagel shop.

Schmear Bagel and Cafe in Port Washington is usually full of good vibes as manager Fernando Mejia serves up smiles. But there were tears Monday after ICE picked him up in the parking lot when he arrived for work.

Mejia allegedly overstayed a visa 20 years ago, which led to ICE taking him into custody last week.

"They love him. All the parents trust him with their kids. He's even cooked, many people have hired him into their own home," George Tsikis, the bagel shop's owner, said.

Mejia's father, in the U.S. from El Salvador to help his son with health problems, was allowed one 30-second phone call with him, he said.

"He came to look for the American dream and this is what America gave him," a woman at the bagel shop said.

Mejia's detainment came amid a recent flurry of ICE activity on Long Island. Earlier this week, video surfaced allegedly showing ICE agents taking a Hispanic U.S. citizen into custody in Westbury during another incident in June.

Meanwhile, Schmear Bagel and Cafe patrons said they were surprised Mejia was targeted because they had the impression ICE was after violent criminals.

"Does the government see that he did something wrong? Hand him a ticket. Hand him a summons. You got to be in court, and so on. You just can't make people disappear. This is not East Germany," Jeff Siegel said.

"Upset. Mad. Hurt. He's a great guy. He gets up everyday, works, pays his taxes, and he works to take care of his family. He has no criminal record. There's no reason for this," one of Mejia's coworkers said.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE about Mejia's case and is waiting for a response. The Port Washington community has raised thousands to hire a lawyer for him.

ICE has stated in general terms that it is "removing criminals who threaten public safety and national security. Three in four arrests were criminal illegal aliens, putting the worst first."

Mother of 5 detained after asylum hearing

Immigration attorney Ala Amoachi said ICE also detained Nuvia Ventura, a mother of five disabled children in Brentwood. Ventura was detained after showing up for an asylum hearing last week, she said.

"For them, all immigrants are criminals. It's not about having a criminal record. It's not about being a suspected gang member," Amoachi said.

Ventura's siblings, now caring for her children, said they're afraid to show their faces. One child is in the hospital, they said.

"They are suffering a lot because of their mother," one sibling said. "And they ask, 'Where is Mom? Where is Mom? I want my mom to come back.'"

Families have been scrambling for whatever legal help they can pay for.

An online petition asking lawmakers to advocate for compassionate oversight, humane treatment and due process has nearly 1,000 signatures.