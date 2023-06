I-95 collapse: Large vehicle fire near Princeton Ave closes interstate in both directions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A vehicle fire has closed down I-95 near Princeton Avenue in both directions and a portion of the roadway has collapsed on the northbound side Sunday morning, according to state police. Officials also said the southbound side of the interstate has also been compromised due to the blaze.

The large fire started under the overpass around 6:30 a.m., police said.

The roadway is closed from Allegheny and Castor Avenue (Exit 25) to Academy Road and Linden Avenue (Exit 32).

Flames could be seen shooting up from the roadway.

Vehicle fire on I-95 northbound between Exit 30 - Cottman Ave/Rhawn St and Exit 32 - Academy Rd/Linden Ave. All lanes closed. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) June 11, 2023

Thick black smoke filled the sky and traffic is stopped in that area.

Several explosions have been heard in the area as well.

Detour Options/ How to get around I-95 closure

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Those who were on the interstate were forced to turn around.

CBS News Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz said this is going to cause major traffic issues for the foreseeable future.

Roosevelt Boulevard (Route 1) is your best bet to get around the road closure, Lutz said. Torresdale Avenue is also an alternate route.

If you're heading into New Jersey, you can use Route 130 or 295. The Ben Franklin Bridge is also back open after is was temporarily shut down Sunday morning due to a bike-a-thon event. If you're traveling northbound on I-95, you can still use the Betsy Ross Bridge exit (Exit 26). However, if you're traveling from the Besty Ross to I-95, that area is blocked off.

The fire is out, as of 7:30 a.m., and crews are assessing the damage left behind. There has been no word on if anyone was injured. Officials said there are no concerns for neighbors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.