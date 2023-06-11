Shapiro says I-95 repairs in Philadelphia could take "a number of months"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsed after a commercial truck carrying a petroleum-based product caught fire early Sunday early morning.

So how long will it take to rebuild one of the biggest highways that thousands upon thousands of residents drive on every day?

"With regards to the complete rebuild of I-95 roadway, we expect it to take some number of months," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said. "We expect it to take that time and we will have that specific time set forth once the engineers and PennDOT have completed their review."

Shapiro, who was briefed by a number of police and local officials about the incident, said he plans to issue a disaster declaration Monday to secure federal funds in order to expedite the process of rebuilding the critical highway.

Shapiro said he's spoken directly with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bob Casey, Congressman Brendan Boyle and other federal officials to help with the rebuilding process.

"All of our federal partners have pledged a complete and total support and assistance as we create alternate routes and as we rebuild I-95," Shapiro said. "Secretary Buttigieg has assured me that there will be absolutely no delay in getting federal funds deployed to quickly help us rebuild this critical artery."

Shapiro said his chief of staff has also been in communication with White House officials.

Even though the collapse happened on the northbound side of the highway, the southbound side of I-95 is currently not structurally sound, Shapiro said.

As a result of the highway being closed, residents' commutes will be impacted severely. PennDOT released alternate routes to detour the collapse.

Local officials and Shapiro are also looking at interim solutions to help residents, including connecting both sides of I-95 to get traffic to move in the area.

There are no known injuries or fatalities at this time. Shapiro wouldn't comment on if the commercial truck was intentionally set, citing the ongoing investigation.

The fire started under the overpass near the Cottman Avenue exit around 6:30 a.m., police said.

Fire officials will remain on the scene of the collapse as a precaution. At least one vehicle is still trapped underneath the collapsed roadway. Shapiro said they're still working to identify if anyone may have been caught in the fire or collapse.

Shapiro, who did an aerial view of I-95, thanked first responders for their swift efforts of making sure everyone was safe after the collapse.

Early this AM a vehicle fire under I-95 in Philly caused part of the highway to collapse.



While this is still an active scene, I completed an aerial view of the site and was briefed by first responders, law enforcement and transportation experts on the ground with @PhillyMayor. pic.twitter.com/g4rHy5NTMM — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 11, 2023

"Remarkable devastation," Shapiro said. "I found myself thanking the lord that no motorists who were on I-95 were injured or died. A remarkably devastating site, one that our first responders, law enforcement and others contained very quickly. They got people out of harms way."

Residents in the area of the collapse can follow updates from PennDOT on their website.