Ben Franklin Bridge temporarily closed Sunday for bike-a-thon fundraiser

By Madeleine Wright

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Bridge is temporarily closed Sunday morning for the American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon. Roughly 1,700 cyclists will cross the bridge for the 51st year of the fundraiser event.

The bridge will be completely shut down in both directions until 8:30 a.m., but it's all for a good cause.

The bikers gathered for a 66-mile journey from Philadelphia to Atlantic City to raise more than $1.3 million for cancer research and treatment.

Most participants have been affected in cancer in some way, whether they've been diagnosed with it themselves or their loved one is battling the disease.

It'll take about four hours for the first bicyclist to cross the finish line. 

