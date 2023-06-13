Cousin remembers truck driver killed in I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Human remains were recovered Monday at the scene of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia.

While authorities have yet to identify the driver, a cousin of the victim says 53-year-old Nathan Moody was behind the wheel when the tanker crashed.

Moody's cousin says state troopers notified his widow earlier Monday they believe he was the driver and that Tuesday the family will be submitting dental records to positively identify the remains.

"We had a feeling," Isaac Moody, the cousin of Nathan, said.

Isaac Moody says Nathan, a father of three, first started driving trucks in the military - a career he'd follow into civilian life and one that he quickly fell in love with.

"He'd call me up and say, 'Cuz, yo I'm out here trucking, man. I'm going around seeing the world,'" Isaac Moody said.

Isaac Moody says it was Nate - as he was known - who inspired him to also start driving and that Nate had earned top certifications in his field.

"You give props to all the truck drivers but for people to have endorsements with tanker and hazmat and stuff like that and they pulling that -- respect is respect -- you have to know what you're doing," Isaac Moody said.

Isaac Moody says it's why what happened is hard to understand, especially knowing Nate has been doing the same fuel delivery route every Sunday morning for several years.

"I would say this for any legitimate truck driver, especially with a clean driving record, a flawless driving record," Isaac Moody said. "Something caused the truck to lose control. What caused the truck to lose control is my question because I can't see him with everything he had to live for to lose it."

For now, with more questions than answers, Isaac Moody is finding comfort in photos.

"This is Nate right here," Isaac Moody said, holding a picture of his cousin.

And memories of times spent together, like a Christmas Eve Steelers game the pair attended in Pittsburgh.

Isaac Moody hopes the coming days will bring clarity for his family and so many others as well.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.