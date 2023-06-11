Advertise With Us

Chopper 3 was overhead a collapsed portion of I-95 after a vehicle fire compromised the roadway, officials said.

Chopper 3 overhead I-95 collapse Chopper 3 was overhead a collapsed portion of I-95 after a vehicle fire compromised the roadway, officials said.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On