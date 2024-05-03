I-95 still closed in Norwalk, Connecticut after tanker fire, bridge demolition begins. When will it reopen?

NORWALK, Conn. -- The I-95 overpass in Norwalk, Connecticut that was compromised when a tanker truck crashed and burst into flames is being demolished.

The vital stretch of I-95 between New York City and Boston is not expected to reopen until Monday morning at the earliest. It's been shut down in both directions for well over 24 hours since the crash happened around dawn Thursday.

"My only advice to you, because it was pretty choppy getting down here, is stay away. Stay away from this area for at least another 72 hours. Take the train, stay home, I think you're gonna save yourself a lot of stress," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said during an update on the I-95 shutdown Friday.

I-95 closed all weekend, at least

A construction crew begins demolishing the damaged I-95 overpass in Norwalk, Connecticut, where a fuel truck crashed and burst into flames, on May 3, 2024. CBS New York

In the early stages of demolition Friday, sparks flew as workers removed the metal fence on the Fairfield Avenue overpass and the ground shook as a jackhammer mounted on an excavator bit through the concrete.

The process of taking down the bridge will take all weekend. In the meantime, drivers are spending hours in traffic as they detour around the scene.

"It normally would take me probably between 25, 30 minutes, and now it just took me, because of the accident and everything because everyone's trying to get on the road, take me probably one hour and a half, two hours, just to get here," said Benny Castellanos.

Alternate routes around I-95 shutdown

The Merritt Parkway is an alternate route for passenger vehicles, but trucks are not permitted. I-84 is an option for all drivers.

Authorities are urging commuters to take mass transit or work from home instead of driving, if possible. The traffic mess is impacting many small businesses along the crowded detour routes.

"The customers are not even coming inside the business at this point. I believe that it's going to be like that into Monday," said Zack Lara, who owns a barbershop on U.S. Route 1, which runs parallel to the closed stretch of I-95.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide an update on the demolition at 1:45 p.m. Friday.