Interstate 95 completely shut down in Norwalk, Connecticut after fiery tractor-trailer crash

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

NORWALK, Conn. -- Interstate 95 is completely shut down for the morning commute in Norwalk, Connecticut. 

Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of a fiery tractor-trailer crash and fuel spill. 

"Emergency Services are working to extinguish a petroleum truck on fire on I95, underneath the Fairfield Ave overpass in Norwalk. I95 is closed in the area," the Norwalk Police Department posted on social media. "This will impact local roads throughout Norwalk for an extended period of time and will create heavy traffic delays."

All lanes are closed in both directions between exits 15 and 14. 

Drivers on the Merritt Parkway should also expect heavy delays.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 8:29 AM EDT

