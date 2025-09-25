Watch CBS News
Heavy delays on I-80 in Paterson, New Jersey, after truck overturns

There are major delays on I-80 in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday morning after a tractor trailer overturned. 

Traffic delays stretch for miles after all lanes on the westbound side were closed near Exit 58 as the truck crashed into the divider and overturned at around 5:30 a.m. 

The crash is also causing backups on the eastbound side of I-80, where two lanes were shut down, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a post on social media. 

Two lanes reopened heading west after crews removed the truck and towed it away from the scene, but traffic is still backed up for about three miles. 

Drivers can use Route 46 as an alternate route. 

The DOT said the divider will need to be repaired. 

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates. 

