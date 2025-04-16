NYPD dive team on Hudson River helicopter crash recovery effort: "Everyone knows their part"

NYPD divers are talking about the recovery mission following last week's deadly helicopter crash in the Hudson River.

Dozens of dives were necessary to bring up the wreckage and personal effects of the victims.

The divers had to contend with near-zero visibility and frigid temperatures at the bottom, making it extremely difficult even for trained professionals. Technology and training helped make it possible. The dive team responsible for the recovery showcased the tools that helped them get it done after five days of scouring the bottom of the river.

"That area they searched, there is nothing that's untouched," Sgt. Thomas McLaughlin said. "We conducted 29 dives in the days after the initial accident. We recovered items as small as cellphones to items as large as the main rotor."

The NYPD dive team shows off some of the equipment they used after the deadly helicopter crash in the Hudson River. CBS News New York

From sonar, to dry suits, to old-fashioned hook lines, everything combined aided in the exhaustive recovery efforts of the main components of the helicopter, including the rotor, which separated from the main cabin and sank to the bottom of the river. Technology like an underwater camera helped dive teams navigate the bottom, where there's nearly no visibility. The screens on the devices helped guide the way.

"There's a sense of urgency"

New footage released from the NYPD shows the aftermath of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. NYPD

New video shows the NYPD helicopter response to the crash within 10 minutes of the first call. The dive team was in the cold, dark water immediately after.

"There's a sense of urgency. When a job like that coves over, you get multiple calls. You know what's happening. All the gears in motion kick in. Training kicks in. Everyone knows their part and what they are doing," Det. Dennis Eddy said.

Wreckage of the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River is recovered. CBS News New York

The team completed its search Monday, providing the evidence needed for the NTSB to finalize a report on what could possibly cause the crash, and the death of the six on board. Out of respect for the victims, the dive team did not speak about the deaths, or the remains recovered.

"You just want to get up there as quickly as possible to do the best effort you can to help out and finish the job to its completion," Officer Anthony Melidones said.