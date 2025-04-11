NTSB briefing expected on helicopter crash in Hudson River

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into Thursday's deadly Hudson River helicopter crash.

They're expected to hold a preliminary briefing on it Friday at 2:30 p.m. We will bring that briefing to you live on CBS News New York.

A family of five from Barcelona, Spain was killed in the crash, including three children under the age 11. The youngest was just 4. The helicopter's pilot was also killed.

What caused the helicopter crash?

The question on everyone's mind is what caused the shocking crash. Video posted on social media shows that the Bell 206 helicopter apparently completely broke apart while still in midair, with its rotors and tail separating from the fuselage, which crashed into the Hudson River while inverted.

The NTSB asks anyone with relevant video or information on the investigation to email them.

Six people died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on April 10, 2025. Image obtained by CBS News New York

The helicopter was operated by tour company New York Helicopter.

New York Helicopter CEO Michael Roth told CBS News New York investigators have not told him anything about the cause of the crash.

"I don't know anything how this went down. The only thing I can tell you, we are devastated. My wife hasn't stopped crying since this afternoon," he said. "We're a small company. I'm a father and a grandfather, and we're just devastated. We have no clue what happened."

"The helicopter was a little bit like nose down, slightly, and I saw the propeller separating from the helicopter. It kept spinning in the air alone. Nothing was attached to it," witness Sarah Jane Raymond Ryer said.

Experienced helicopter pilots were stunned by what they saw of the crash.

"I can't imagine what happened there that could've led to that. We'll wait for the investigation to give us those details, but from what I've seen, separation of the blades is what caused this chopper to go down. What led to the separation is what we have to find out," CBS News New York's Chopper 2 reporter Dan Rice said.

"Something physically broke in the shaft. Something physically broke in one of the blades that would cause a massive vibration that would have caused the rotor to shake itself apart," retired naval flight officer Armen Kurdian said.

A helicopter crashed into New York City's Hudson River on April 10, 2025, killing all six people on board. CBS News New York

Most of the remains of the helicopter were hoisted out of the river Thursday night. NTSB investigators have been inspecting the mangled aircraft all day.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on social media the helicopter was in the special flight rules area, meaning no air traffic services were being provided when it crashed. Several minutes prior to entering the area, however, air traffic control from LaGuardia Airport was providing support.

"Helicopters are safe. We've witnessed that through the years, and it's part of the New York experience. This is a very unfortunate situation, but we have always ensured we have the proper safety precaution and that's what's done," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Who died in the Hudson River helicopter crash?

The victims of the Hudson River helicopter crash in NYC have been identified as Siemens executive Agustin Escobar and his family. New York Helicopter Tours

The victims include Siemens Mobility executive Agustin Escobar and his wife Merce Comprubi Montal, an executive with Siemens Energy, and their three young children, all under age 11. The names of the children and the 36-year-old pilot have not yet been released.

Official say the family was in New York to celebrate one of their children's birthdays, which would have been Friday, as well as Montal's 40th birthday.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones," Siemens said in a statement.

"Here you have visitors who were here just to see a picturesque and a legendary skyline. And unfortunately we lost five family members and a pilot to an incident," Adams said. "Again, our heart goes out to the family members."