Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose announces 2026 season will be his last

Howie Rose, the longtime play-by-play voice of the New York Mets on the radio, says the upcoming 2026 season will be his last.

Rose, who is known for his signature "Put it in the books!" call on the last play of every Mets win, announced his retirement in a social media video posted by the team on Thursday morning.

"Every season's been unique and significant in it's own way. This year though, will be especially meaningful to me because 2026 will be my final season in the Mets broadcast booth," Rose said.

Rose, who was inducted into the Mets Hall-of-Fame in 2023, said he's been part of Mets broadcasts since 1987.

"Trust me, I did not arrive at this decision easily," the 72-year-old said, adding he was back-and-forth on retiring for the last few years, but would like to spend more time with his wife.

Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement that Rose's "passion for the Mets has carried across the airwaves and into the homes and hearts of fans everywhere, bringing the franchise's most memorable moments to life."

One of Rose's most iconic play-by-play calls came in 2001 on Mike Piazza go-ahead home run against the Atlanta Braves at Shea Stadium, in the first professional sporting event in New York City after the September 11 terror attacks. He also called Johan Santana's no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012 and, more recently, Francisco Lindor's NLDS-winning grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024.

His call of Pete Alonso's go-ahead 3-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the 2024 Wild Card is also a fan favorite.

Rose has also called play-by-play for the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders.

He said he hopes to remain around Mets in a still-to-be-determined role once the season ends.

"Because for me, letting go of the Mets isn't hard, it's impossible," he said.