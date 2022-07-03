Several hurt in Queens house fire overnight

NEW YORK -- Several people, including three firefighters, are recovering Sunday after a house fire broke out overnight in Queens.

Smoke and flames filled the sky and the smell of smoke lingered in the Richmond Hill area for hours, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported.

The fire caused extensive damage to the second floor of the home. A first-floor apartment was also damaged, according to the family that lives there.

The FDNY said the fire started on the second floor at around 3 a.m.

Three people were rescued from inside the unit and three firefighters were hurt, according to the chief.

"Well I really hope that they're OK," one woman said. "In that moment, you're just like, you're freaking out. You don't know what to do."

Everyone is expected to be OK. The cause of the fire is under investigation.