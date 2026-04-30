Massive fire in Queens caused by explosion hospitalized multiple NYPD officers

An explosion triggered a large five-alarm fire at a Queens home that sent multiple NYPD officers to the hospital.

Police responded to a dispute just before 3 a.m. Thursday to a home on 130th Street in South Richmond Hill. When officers tried to get inside, an explosion happened.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to put out the fire caused by the explosion. They said they arrived to find a two-story home fully engulfed.

The flames started in one home, then quickly spread next door.

Video from the scene shows large clouds of smoke coming from the block.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel respond to an overnight fire in Queens. CBS News New York

Neighbors said they heard the explosion.

"It was a loud boom and possible gunshots because I saw the police officers backing up, and then they were like 'you gotta evacuate, you gotta evacuate,'" one resident said. "I just grabbed what I could and hopped in my car and drove away cause worst comes to worst, I could at least sit in my car and charge my phone, and go to someone's house."

Fire officials say there have been no reported injuries or deaths. The officers taken to the hospital are all stable, law enforcement officials said.

The FDNY is asking people in the area to avoid the smoke in the area and expect traffic delays throughout the morning.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and police are also looking into what led to the initial dispute.