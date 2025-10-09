Family claims they found a blade in their Nathan's Famous Hot Dog. The Health Department is now investigating.

A family claims they found a razor blade inside their order from Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs in New York City.

A short video posted on TikTok appears to be taken outside the company's flagship location in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

In the video, a man can be seen taking a bite of a hot dog and revealing what appears to be a razor blade. He then hands the plate over to the woman who is recording.

The caption over the video reads, "I'm still in shock... we found a blade inside the hot dog and they claimed it didn't come from them."

The video was posted Monday and had more than 200,000 views as of Thursday morning.

The New York City Department of Health told CBS News New York it received a 311 complaint about the incident and is now investigating.

The Coney Island location at Surf and Stillwell avenues is home of the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, dating back to 1916.

CBS News New York is reaching out to Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs for a response.